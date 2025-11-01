Watch: What Happened With CM Punk After SNME Went Off Air

CM Punk had an interesting celebration after Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The show tonight from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah featured a number of big matches. Both Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio retained their titles while Jade Cargill finally won the Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton.

The last match of the night was CM Punk squaring off against Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship vacated by Seth Rollins due to his shoulder injury.

The former Bloodline member did everything he could to prove that he belonged in the spot. Uso even kicked out of a big GTS sequence before Punk was finally able to pin him to pick up the victory.

What Happened After Saturday Night’s Main Event

The broadcast of the show ended with a disappointed Jey Uso looking on from the sidelines as The Straight Edge Star celebrated his win.

WWE later released a couple of videos showing Punk’s celebration after Saturday Night’s Main Event went off air. He can be seen meeting Post Malone at the ringside and with Cody Rhodes in the gorilla position:

Punk’s celebration with Post Malone has some significance as his arch-rival Seth Rollins, actually had an exchange with the music star earlier this year. After the Architect mocked the Rapper during the Clash In Paris PPV, Malone had challenged Seth to a WrestleMania 42 match.