Watch: What Happened With CM Punk After SummerSlam Went Off Air

CM Punk lost the title but earned the respect of the fans at SummerSlam.

The Straight Edge star faced the biggest challenge since his return to WWE at the latest PLE from MetLife Stadium, going up against Gunther in the main event of SummerSlam Saturday.

The action went outside the ring towards the ending of the bout, and the Ring General got on top of the Spanish announce desk to proclaim himself the best in the world. The premature celebration cost the defending champion, however, as Punk managed to trip him into the table.

Gunther started bleeding heavily after this spot and lost his momentum. The World Champ tried to regain control with a sleeper hold in the ring but Punk managed to break away and deliver a Go To Sleep for the pin.

What Happened After SummerSlam

CM Punk after SummerSlam went off airpic.twitter.com/EaG2mZQ6wi — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) August 3, 2025

The former AEW star was visibly emotional at winning his first title in WWE after more than a decade, though his celebration didn’t last long.

Seth Rollins’ music hit, and the Architect showed up on crutches with his MITB briefcase. Rollins, however, shed all signs of injury and went after his arch-rival. Seth successfully cashed in his contract to become a world champion again, and the show ended with Rollins and his group celebrating in the ring.

CM Punk stayed in the ring for a while trying to get a grasp on the turn of events after SummerSlam went off air. He then slowly made his way to the back, greeting the fans through the ramp.