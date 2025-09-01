CM Punk Teases AJ Lee After WWE Clash in Paris Loss

CM Punk is ready to bring in some back-up after his loss at WWE Clash in Paris’ main event. During the World Heavyweight Title match, Punk appeared poised to win before he was low-blowed by Becky Lynch. Lynch’s attack would allow for her husband Seth Rollins to get the win and retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Lynch’s attack has had fans excited at the prospect of AJ Lee’s return over a decade after her final match in WWE. After the show, Punk seemed intrigued at a fan’s sign encouraging him to bring his wife back to wrestling.

CM PUNK’S REACTION TO A SIGN THAT SAID



“CM PUNK, BRING BACK AJ LEE” ?#WWECLASH



pic.twitter.com/26t8FebtX0 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 31, 2025

It’s not just in Paris that Punk has suggested a Lee return. On X, Punk shared a gif of AJ from her WWE days, sending those in the comments into a frenzy about a potential return.

During the Clash in Paris post-show, attention also turned to AJ Lee. Big E suggested that Punk bring in his wife to combat the Rollins/Lynch combo.

“This man CM Punk, he’s got a wife too. I’ve known her to kick some ass. I’m just saying. I’m just saying… Something people have wanted for many, many years.”

Whether AJ Lee returns or not, traction behind the idea of Lee’s return has reportedly never been higher. Whatever comes next, fans will continue to live in hope that AJ’s return is a question of when, not if.