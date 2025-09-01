CM Punk Slams Insane Behavior As Fans Mob Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley’s time in Paris will be an experience she likely won’t forget anytime soon, albeit not for good reasons. In a clip that has gone viral, Rhea was mobbed by fans in France, resulting in her struggling to get into a car and carry on with her day.

This videa has once again sparked a discussion about the role of wrestlers in public and the appropriateness of fans wanting to meet them. On X, CM Punk called at these fans as showing an “insane” behavior, and could only imagine how Ripley felt in the moment.

This behavior is insane. I can only imagine how uncomfortable she was. https://t.co/rhvssUWXde — CM Punk (@TeamCMPunk) August 31, 2025

Rhea herself also shared a statement on the matter via X. In it, Ripley hoped that fans remember she is a human being worthy of respect like anybody else, and added that “no means no.”

Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 31, 2025

The topic of fans going too far with wrestlers often comes up, with Saraya recently changing her policy for meeting fans because of an unfortunate incident. Until fans learn to respect boundaries, fans shouldn’t be surprised if more wrestlers become stricter about whether fans can get near them.