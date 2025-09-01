CM Punk Slams Insane Behavior As Fans Mob Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley’s time in Paris will be an experience she likely won’t forget anytime soon, albeit not for good reasons. In a clip that has gone viral, Rhea was mobbed by fans in France, resulting in her struggling to get into a car and carry on with her day.
This videa has once again sparked a discussion about the role of wrestlers in public and the appropriateness of fans wanting to meet them. On X, CM Punk called at these fans as showing an “insane” behavior, and could only imagine how Ripley felt in the moment.
Rhea herself also shared a statement on the matter via X. In it, Ripley hoped that fans remember she is a human being worthy of respect like anybody else, and added that “no means no.”
The topic of fans going too far with wrestlers often comes up, with Saraya recently changing her policy for meeting fans because of an unfortunate incident. Until fans learn to respect boundaries, fans shouldn’t be surprised if more wrestlers become stricter about whether fans can get near them.