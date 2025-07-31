CM Punk Blind Ranks Ten WWE Stars

While on a recent media tour to promote the “WWE: Unreal” docuseries, CM Punk participated in a “blind ranking” of ten current and legendary WWE stars. The final list, revealed by content creator Allenownz, featured some surprising placements, including his own rivals at the bottom and The Miz at the very top.

The blind ranking format requires the person to place a name on the list from one to ten without knowing who the other names will be. After placing stars like John Cena at number four and Roman Reigns at number six, Punk reluctantly put Drew McIntyre in the number two spot. This left the final remaining name, The Miz, to default into the number one position on the list.

The full blind ranking is as follows:

The Miz Drew McIntyre Cody Rhodes John Cena Bryan Danielson Roman Reigns The Rock Bray Wyatt Seth Rollins Goldberg

During the ranking process, Punk offered some specific thoughts. He placed the late Bray Wyatt at number eight, noting that his career and life were “cut way too short.” Conversely, he had no trouble placing his longtime rivals Seth Rollins and Goldberg at the bottom of the list, slotting them in at the number nine and number ten spots, respectively.

Punk’s ranking of his peers comes just days before he has a chance to further solidify his own legacy. This coming weekend at the two-night SummerSlam premium live event, CM Punk is scheduled to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship in one of the weekend’s main events.