CM Punk Calls The Elimination Chamber ‘Possibly The Stupidest Match We Do Here’

In the new “WWE: Unreal” docuseries on Netflix, CM Punk did not hold back in his assessment of one of WWE’s most dangerous match types, calling the Elimination Chamber “possibly the stupidest match we do here.”

While discussing the match on the recently released series, Punk gave a blunt and critical review of the “demonic structure.” He explained that due to its unforgiving nature, it is impossible to properly prepare for.

“You can’t prepare for an Elimination Chamber match. It’s possibly the stupidest match we do here,” Punk said. “The structure is unforgiving, not in a PR way, in a, ‘it hurts like hell and it doesn’t move and it doesn’t make any noise.’ It’s your worst enemy. Whoever designed this really doesn’t like human beings, or at least us.”

CM Punk’s harsh critique comes from a place of experience. He has competed inside the Elimination Chamber five times during his WWE career, including a match at the premium live event in Perth, Australia, earlier this year. The match has become a staple on the road to WrestleMania.

While Punk may not be a fan of the unforgiving steel of the Elimination Chamber, he is now preparing for a different kind of challenge this weekend at SummerSlam. “The Best in the World” is scheduled to face “The Ring General” GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship.