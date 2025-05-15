CM Punk Clarifies Stance on Wrestling in Saudi Arabia

WWE’s recent promotional trailer for Night of Champions (June 28, 2025, in Riyadh) has sparked debate due to CM Punk’s inclusion, given his previous criticisms of WWE’s Saudi Arabia partnership.

Prior to his 2023 WWE return, Punk had been vocal in his opposition, once using the term “blood money” when commenting on The Miz’s participation in a Saudi event in 2020. Punk had also previously stated he would “never go” to these events, though he later apologized to The Miz for his comments.

CM Punk says he does not hate coming to Saudi Arabia ?? (IG Live)



I’m glad he finally realized because Saudi Fans didn’t do anything wrong.pic.twitter.com/ojESNOn3Vi — Pro Wrestling Dome (@pwd_offl) May 15, 2025

When recently questioned during an Instagram Live about his feelings toward Saudi Arabia, Punk simply stated: “I’ve never been to Saudi, I don’t hate coming to Saudi.”

WWE has not yet officially confirmed whether Punk will appear or compete at the Night of Champions event.