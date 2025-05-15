Latest On CM Punk Possibly Competing in Saudi Arabia

CM Punk’s potential involvement in WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28 is drawing attention given his previous criticisms of WWE’s partnership with the kingdom. Punk has since shared that he doesn’t hate Saudi Arabia, renewing the hopes of fans in the country wishing to see him live.

According to an update from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, while the card remains subject to change, he would “certainly believe” that Punk will appear at the upcoming Premium Live Event. Currently, no matches have been confirmed for Night of Champions, though title matches are expected at the upcoming event.

Get ready for WWE Night of Champions 2025



? SATURDAY, JUNE 28th

? RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

?? TICKETS AVAILABLE SOON pic.twitter.com/gzEzTxoLi4 — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025

Punk’s current stance on Saudi Arabia is a notable shift from his infamous 2020 jab at The Miz, where he said, “Go suck a blood money covered d** in Saudi Arabia you f*****g dork.” WWE has faced criticism for years for its partnership with Saudi Arabia which has proven to be one of the promotion’s biggest money makers.

As for who Punk will face in his Saudi debut, time will tell, but all signs point to the Best in the World heading to Riyadh next month.