CM Punk Confirmed for Full WWE UK Tour Later This Month

WWE has officially announced that CM Punk will appear at every WWE Live event across the United Kingdom this August, giving fans multiple opportunities to see “The Best in the World” in action.
Complete Tour Schedule
The comprehensive five-city tour spans one week as part of the “Road to WWE Clash at the Castle” campaign:
- Liverpool – August 23
- Newcastle – August 24
- Manchester – August 26
- Leeds – August 27
- Cardiff – August 28
Building Momentum for Clash at the Castle
These appearances serve as crucial momentum builders for WWE Clash at the Castle in Paris, where major storylines are expected to unfold. Punk’s presence at every show demonstrates WWE’s commitment to delivering top-tier talent for their international audiences.
Since returning to WWE, Punk’s live event appearances have been limited, making these shows particularly special for British wrestling fans. The multi-city approach ensures broader geographic reach across England and Wales, giving more fans the chance to see the Second City Saint live.
Ticket Information
UK wrestling enthusiasts now have multiple chances to witness one of wrestling’s most compelling figures live. Tickets are available at wwe.com/events.