CM Punk is Done with Drew McIntyre After SummerSlam, Doesn’t Know Who’s Next

WWE RAW’s CM Punk is looking forward to facing some of WWE’s very best talent after dealing with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam this Saturday. Speaking to ESPN First Take, Punk made clear that he doesn’t want to go any further with the Scottish Warrior after this weekend’s event in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I’m done with Drew after Saturday. Yeah, I could put him in my rear-view mirror and I can focus on bigger and better things. This is about me coming back to WWE.”

When asked what those ‘bigger and better things’ may be, Punk wasn’t sure who he’ll face next but is hardly lacking in competition.

“That I don’t know. There’s an embarrassment of riches, of talent, in WWE now. There’s people that I have stories with that we can revisit. There’s people that I’ve never shared the ring with. I’m excited to do all these things.”

Punk and McIntyre have waged a war of words since January that has kept Punk a focal part of programming despite his torn triceps injury. McIntyre has repeatedly taken credit for injuring Punk and ‘saved’ WrestleMania in the process. Punk has fired back by costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions, including in his native Scotland at Clash At The Castle.

Punk Vs. McIntyre has been months in the making and audiences won’t have to wait much longer to see the two tear each other apart in Cleveland. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest news and insight from WWE SummerSlam 2024.