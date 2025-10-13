CM Punk Earns World Heavyweight Title Opportunity on Raw

CM Punk has secured his place back on top, as the legendary Superstar is once again in line for a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight championship.

Punk earned another dance with his longtime rival Seth Rollins following a decisive victory on Monday Night Raw. Competing in a Triple Threat Match against LA Knight and Jey Uso, Punk emerged victorious by delivering his signature Go To Sleep (GTS) finisher to Uso.

The bout took place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the final stop on WWE’s Crown Jewel: Perth tour.

CM PUNK IS THE NO. 1 CONTENDER FOR THE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP! ? pic.twitter.com/maxZj6wlPd — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2025

Post-Match Landscape Shakeup

The prospect of another Punk vs. Rollins encounter was shaken up following Punk’s victory when The Vision faction seemingly imploded. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on their leader in shocking fashion, with Paul Heyman slithering in to raise Breakker and Reed’s hand in symbolic victory.

This betrayal leaves Rollins vulnerable, despite the momentum he’d had coming out of Crown Jewel with a hard-fought victory over Cody Rhodes.