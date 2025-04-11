CM Punk Explains Why He Doesn’t Have WWE Retirement Plan

CM Punk has made the most of his WWE career since returning to the company in the fall of 2023, after his controversial AEW exit. He has worked some high-profile matches, including two Royal Rumble matches, and feuded with the likes of Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

In just days, Punk will finally achieve his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania, almost three decades after having his first match. While speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk, Punk admits he hasn’t given retirement much thought.

“No, because you never know what’s going to happen. If you would ask me when I was 26 if I would be wrestling when I was 46, I would have been like, ‘No way.’ “The business has changed so much, the miles that we put on our bodies for years and years and years, and now we’re here, and we’re wrestling maybe once a month, we’re doing one show a week.”

Arguably, Punk’s biggest rival, John Cena, is in the middle of his WWE retirement tour that wraps up at the end of this year. Punk is slated to work a triple threat match with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.