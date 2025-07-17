CM Punk Is One Gruesome Dude In SyFy Revival Series

CM Punk is part of Revival, a new series on SyFy with a macabre twist. When the dead begin coming back to life, but not as the shuffling zombies of old, those still living are left to ponder where this second-chance came from, and what to do with those who have been revived.

Tony Check, played by Punk, certainly knows what the revived means for him. Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Punk teased what fans can expect from his character on the show.

“He is an opportunistic guy. He recognizes that with the revivers there is a new business opportunity in Wausau. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty. He is a gruesome dude.”

Punk is no stranger to roles outside of the ring. The former WWE/AEW World Champion earned praise for his part in Girl On The Third Floor, a tension-filled drama. Punk put his wrestling knowledge to good use when he played a journeyman grappler for Heels and would share the screen with Stephen and Robbie Amell.

Punk continues to impress both in and out of the squared circle, and fans are excited to see him in Revival. Though his character may be a “gruesome dude,” don’t expect fans to look away when the Best in the World is on the screen.