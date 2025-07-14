CM Punk Announced For Big Gauntlet Match On Raw

CM Punk will be competing in a big match on Raw with SummerSlam implications.

The company had announced that the winner of the King of The Ring tournament will receive a shot at their brand’s World Champion at the upcoming PPV. SmackDown star Cody Rhodes then defeated Randy Orton in the finals to earn a shot at John Cena’s WWE title at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

This left the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther without an opponent for the two-night event, and now WWE has confirmed how they’ll determine his next challenger.

The company has announced that the July 14 episode of Monday Night Raw from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, will feature a Gauntlet match with the winner receiving a shot at the World Heavyweight title.

Apart from the Straight Edge star, other participants for the bout include Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta and Bron Breakker.

CM Punk last wrestled at the Night of Champions PPV, unsuccessfully challenging John Cena for the WWE title. Gunther on the other hand, successfully defended his belt against Goldberg in his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE had teased a potential rivalry between Punk and the Ring General only last month, and Gunther even talked about it during the SNME recap show. So the chances of the former AEW star winning the match on Raw seem higher than other contestants.

Gunther saying he will address CM Punk in the future ? pic.twitter.com/Lif9Wbw15v — Teffo (@Teffo_01) July 13, 2025