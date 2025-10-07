CM Punk Is Heading To Perth

CM Punk has confirmed that he will be making the trip to Perth, Australia, for the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of the Crown Jewel premium live event. In a post to his Instagram story, Punk thanked the fans in Dallas for their support during this past week’s Raw and announced his intention to be at the show next week that will take place in Perth following Crown Jewel.

This past Monday’s Raw saw a verbal confrontation between the three men who most recently challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. Punk, who was making his first appearance since his victory at Wrestlepalooza, was interrupted by Knight, who claimed he was the rightful number one contender. Jey Uso then joined the fray, stating that he was still owed a one-on-one rematch for the title. The segment escalated into a brawl that saw Jimmy Uso get involved, and it ultimately led to a tag team main event pitting Punk and Knight against The Usos.

The match was a combustible one, with the makeshift team of Punk and Knight struggling to get on the same page. The finish saw Punk hit Jey Uso with a GTS, but Knight tagged himself in and stole the pinfall victory. The animosity between all four men, and the underlying tension between the recently reunited Usos, has created a volatile situation at the top of the Raw roster. With all of these stars now heading to Perth for Crown Jewel, the go-home episode of Raw is poised to be an explosive one.

The Crown Jewel premium live event, which takes place on Saturday, October 11, from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, will feature several matches. The show is headlined by two champion vs. champion encounters, with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes taking on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer facing WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. The card also features the final encounter between John Cena and AJ Styles. CM Punk does not currently have a match scheduled for the event.