CM Punk: ‘IYO SKY Is Consistently I Think The Best Wrestler That We Have’

CM Punk shared high praise for WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY during a recent YouTube vlog documenting WWE’s tour of Japan. Punk highlighted both superstars as key figures for the company’s future.

Ripley and SKY have recently formed an alliance, stemming from their shared rivalry with the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). This partnership was evident during the Japan tour, where they shared an in-ring moment with Punk after a live event.

In the vlog, Punk spoke highly of SKY’s in-ring abilities. “IYO SKY is consistently I think the best wrestler that we have,” Punk stated. He placed Ripley close behind, noting her overall star power. “Rhea is probably a close second, but you talk about superstar…”.

Punk also touched upon his connection with Ripley, acknowledging her past fandom. “…and I don’t think it’s a secret that I was one of Rhea’s favorites when she was a kid growing up…”. He compared this connection to fans crediting him for personal milestones, expressing his gratitude and desire to give back. “…it’s kind of no different than the fan that says ‘I’m sober because of you’ or ‘I waited 19 years to see you.’ I just want to give back because I’m so full of gratitude”.

He added his thoughts on Ripley and SKY by noting their importance to WWE’s trajectory. “Those two are the future,” Punk declared. CM Punk is currently preparing for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1.