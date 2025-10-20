CM Punk Vs. Jey Uso Set For Vacant World Heavyweight Title At SNME

Seth Rollins’ time as WWE World Heavyweight Champion has come to an end without the Architect being pinned or submitted for the gold. During the October 20, WWE Raw, Adam Pearce stripped Rollins of the title due to a serious shoulder injury. Pearce went on to reveal that Rollins will be on the shelf for “quite a while” after recent surgery.

Pearce was interrupted by The Vision, now consisting of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Breakker was in possession of the World Heavyweight Championship, but Pearce was given the title after he said please.

A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Saturday Night’s Main Event in November. Pearce announced a battle royal that would determine who would challenge CM Punk at the event. Punk won a title opportunity that had originally been set for a match with Rollins before this injury.

WWE Raw’s main event saw Jey Uso win the battle royal and the show ended with Jey and Punk having a face-off. Both men have held the World Heavyweight Championship in 2025. Jey won the gold at WrestleMania 41 while Punk had a brief reign at SummerSlam 2025.

JEY USO LAST ELIMINATES DOMINIK MYSTERIO TO WIN THE BATTLE ROYAL!#WWERAW



Time will tell who is next to hold the World Heavyweight Championship. As for Seth Rollins, the Architect won’t be in the ring anytime soon.