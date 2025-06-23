CM Punk Praises ‘My MVP’ Liv Morgan After Shoulder Injury

Liv Morgan is out with an injury, one that is expected to keep the Women’s Tag Team Champion away from the ring for months. During the Cold as Balls panel with Kevin Hart at Fanatics Fest, CM Punk paused the comedy to shout out Morgan, highlighting her impact in WWE over the past year.

“Shout out to Liv Morgan, who recently I think got injured. She was on a tear. She was like my MVP for the year.”

Punk highlighted how Morgan arrived in WWE not long after he walked out in 2014. Though he hasn’t been around for the majority of her career, what he’s seen up close has amazed the Best in the World.

“Just from the time I’ve been around her and been able to see her work—just the way she’s developed this last year and just absolutely kind of like broken out of her shell and turned into this little worker—it kind of warms my heart.”

CM Punk shoutouts @YaOnlyLivvOnce and wishes her luck with her recent injury #FanaticsFest pic.twitter.com/JMRa3MZMZ0 — Joey Karni (@theanglejoey) June 22, 2025

Punk chalked up Liv’s injury as “disappointing” but also “part of the process” of being a WWE Superstar. Hart praised Punk for his homage, calling the synergy among talent in wrestling “the dope thing about the sport.”

Liv Morgan’s injury has already caused major creative shifts in WWE’s women’s division, as a rumored showdown with Nikki Bella for Evolution 2 will not go ahead. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish her a full and speedy recovery.



