CM Punk Eyes Marvel Dream Role As The Punisher

CM Punk is no stranger to the world of comic books, and now he’s ready to make a bloodied splash on the big screen. Appearing on GQ’s YouTube channel, Punk was asked about his dream superhero role, and had one name in mind: Marvel’s The Punisher.

“Frank Castle wants to be CM Punk. No, not really. I want to be Frank Castle, The Punisher.”

Punk’s choice may surprise some fans, given that his iconic “It’s Clobbering Time!” battle cry is borrowed from Marvel’s The Thing. Beyond those two characters, Punk has also contributed to Marvel Comics directly—writing a story for Thor Annual #1, co-writing a series featuring Drax the Destroyer, and penning a Master of Kung Fu one-shot starring Shang-Chi.

The worlds of WWE and Marvel have crossed paths many times. Dave Bautista’s Hollywood breakthrough came as Drax the Destroyer, years after his mentor Triple H appeared in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. More recently, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch both filmed scenes for Marvel projects, though their roles were ultimately cut.

Meanwhile, on WWE television, CM Punk is riding high after teaming with AJ Lee for a victory at Wrestlepalooza. While he may have a future behind the scenes in WWE, the idea of stepping into the role of Marvel’s iconic anti-hero remains an enticing prospect.