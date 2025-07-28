CM Punk Reveals MCU Dream Role: ‘I’m a Big Punisher Guy’

CM Punk, the former wrestling superstar and comic book writer, has set his sights on a dream role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Punisher. In a recent interview with Film Seal, Punk revealed his passion for the iconic vigilante, saying, “I’m a big Punisher guy. I think it would be a lot of fun to play a character who sees the world in such black and white terms.”

CM Punk already dominates the wrestling ring, but the WWE superstar has his sights set on something bigger—stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of its most iconic vigilantes.

In a recent interview with Film Seal, Punk was asked which superhero he’d want to portray. Without hesitation, he revealed his top pick: The Punisher.

“Who would I play? I’m a big Punisher guy. I think it’s, you know, it’s a black-and-white world when you’re the Punisher. That would be fun. Not that Jon Bernthal does a bad job.” – CM Punk

Punk’s Marvel ambitions come with legitimate comic book credentials. The wrestling star has extensive experience writing for Marvel Comics, having contributed to Thor Annual #1, co-wrote the entire Drax ongoing series, and penned a Master of Kung Fu one-shot featuring Shang-Chi. He’s repeatedly pitched Punisher stories to Marvel since 2011, calling it his dream project.

However, Punk’s casting dreams face a significant obstacle. Jon Bernthal is firmly established as the MCU’s Frank Castle, with a confirmed 2026 Disney+ Special Presentation currently filming in New York City. The R-rated special, co-written by Bernthal himself, promises to deliver what the actor calls “not Punisher-lite.”

While Punk’s MCU aspirations may remain fantasy, his passion for the character and proven comic writing abilities demonstrate his deep connection to Marvel’s street-level vigilante world.

