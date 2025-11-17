CM Punk’s Vampire Film ‘Night Patrol’ Drops Official Trailer

The official trailer for ‘Night Patrol’ premiered on YouTube today, November 17, 2025, giving fans their first look at CM Punk’s vampire transformation in the upcoming horror-comedy.

Next year, discover the secret.



Watch the official trailer for #NightPatrol. In Theaters January 16. pic.twitter.com/VlB22VN1Rt — RLJE Films (@RLJEfilms) November 17, 2025

The trailer release comes two months after the film’s world premiere at Fantastic Fest in September and kicks off the promotional campaign for its January 16, 2026 theatrical release through RLJE Films. CM Punk (Phil Brooks) leads the cast as a vampire, joined by Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, rapper Freddie Gibbs, and Dermot Mulroney.

The genre-blending film combines vampire horror with comedic elements, targeting both wrestling fans following Punk’s acting career and horror-comedy enthusiasts. With the trailer now public, anticipation is expected to build across both communities ahead of the film’s wide release.

‘Night Patrol’ represents one of CM Punk’s most prominent film roles as the former WWE Champion continues expanding his mainstream entertainment presence beyond professional wrestling.