CM Punk Reveals Opinion On John Cena Being Called The GOAT

CM Punk is grateful to be part of John Cena’s retirement tour.

The Straight Edge star recently had an interview with Mostly Sports. He discussed things such as how the WWE pay structure has changed, wanting to have a match in Wrigley Field in Chicago and more.

The World Champion was also asked about getting to witness John Cena’s retirement tour up close as well as getting the chance to wrestle him one final time at Night of Champions this year. Punk replied by talking about his 2023 WWE return, saying that the universe puts you where you need to be:

“You know, to me, it’s kind of like the universe will always put you where you need to be. So me coming back two years ago to WWE is really kind of kismet, Because now all of a sudden, John Cena is doing this retirement tour, and I just, the entire step of the way. I’ve just been fortunate to be there to witness it. I feel like, ‘Man, this is where I needed to be.'”

Always Led By Example: CM Punk

CM Punk later gave his opinion on the company promoting Cena as the Greatest of All Time. The former AEW star mentioned how opinion can be subjective, but claimed that he’s never seen anyone more deserving of the title in his own career: