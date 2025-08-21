CM Punk On Seth Rollins’ Injury Ruse: “He Even Lied To His Daughter”

CM Punk has reflected on the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced in the main event of WWE SummerSlam Night One, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER, only to lose it moments later to a cashing-in Seth Rollins.

Appearing on the latest episode of ESPN’s First Take, Punk was asked about the memorable moment. He described the grueling nature of his match with GUNTHER and the subsequent shock of Rollins’s appearance.

“I got the absolute dog c*ap beat out of me by Gunther. Not an enjoyable experience,” Punk said. “You wind up not beating him, but surviving Gunther and now I’m the champion for the first time in 12 years and I think I’ve made it back to the top of the mountain and here comes old tiny tim limping out on his crutches. Turns out, it was all phony, he even lied to his daughter. That’s the kind of man I’m dealing with it.”

Punk also addressed the fan question of why he didn’t simply leave the ring to avoid Rollins’s cash-in attempt. He gave a two-part answer.

“Why didn’t I just run away is the question a lot of people are asking me and the simple answer is, I don’t run away,” he stated. “I also don’t think I could at that point, I was too exhausted.”