CM Punk On Triple H: “I Love Working With The Guy”

CM Punk has opened up about his current working relationship with WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, calling it a “treat” and explaining how their dynamic has evolved from adversarial to collaborative.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Punk praised his current collaboration with Levesque. He explained that both men have gained new life experiences and perspectives since his first run with the company, which has changed their professional relationship from competitive to one focused on the same goals.

“Between me and Triple H, there is so much more of an understanding,” Punk said. “It was more adversarial because we were competition. Now we’re not and are on the same page and want to help the next generation… Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg.”

Punk also discussed the biggest difference between his two runs in WWE, stating that he now feels much more secure in his position and no longer feels the need to constantly fight to prove himself.

“I don’t think I’m fighting for real estate anymore whereas early in my career I was always fighting for what I thought was the way to do things. I feel like my role is 100 percent more solidified now,” he explained. “It feels weird saying that I’m a living legend, but I’m not sure how else to say it… I’m pretty f*ckin’ good at it. I know that now.”

Punk’s new perspective and solidified role have quickly propelled him back into the main event scene. On this past Monday’s episode of Raw, he won a grueling gauntlet match to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. He is now scheduled to challenge the champion, GUNTHER, at the SummerSlam premium live event.