CM Punk On Wrestling Future: ‘I’m Going To Keep Going Until The Wheels Fall Off’

CM Punk has acknowledged that the end of his in-ring wrestling career is approaching. Speaking candidly during a recent WWE vlog, the veteran performer reflected on his own longevity while noting the impending retirements of John Cena and AJ Styles.

Punk admitted uncertainty about his exact timeline but affirmed his commitment to competing until his body forces him to stop. “So I’m standing here now, near the end of my career,” Punk stated. “John Cena’s calling it quits, AJ Styles says he’s going to retire next year, and I don’t know how much time I’ve got left. I’m going to keep going until the wheels fall off”.

He recognized that retirement is becoming a more immediate reality. “I know that’s sooner rather than later,” Punk continued. He also spoke on the importance of appreciating wrestlers during their careers and the natural progression of the business welcoming a new generation.

“That’s why I think it’s important, for all of us, not just me, to celebrate every wrestler as they retire,” he said. “There’s a whole new generation of talent coming in to take our place, and in a way, we’re excited to see that happen”. While acknowledging the eventual end, Punk remains an active competitor in WWE.

Despite contemplating the end of his run, CM Punk is currently positioned at the top of the card on Raw. He is scheduled to face Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event Premium Live Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City, Utah.