CM Punk Addresses R-Truth Backlash After WWE Raw

The WWE Universe made themselves loud and clear during the June 2, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw as they showed support for R-Truth. During the main event triple threat qualifying match for Money in the Bank, the crowd erupted into loud “We Want Truth” chants, as fans expressed their outrage over the popular star being released.

After the cameras stopped rolling, CM Punk grabbed a mic to address the backlash. With a smirk, Punk sarcastically commented “How dare you sing someone’s name when they’re not here?” This comment drew laughter from the fans, many of whom will remember Punk’s name being chanted during his years away from WWE.

Fans chanted for Truth multiple times during WWE Raw, a sign that the audience are not ready to move on from what they see as an unfair release. While TKO may no longer have seen any value in Truth, fans at Raw and around the world feel very differently.