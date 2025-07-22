CM Punk Recalls Triple H Ripping Up His First Script After WWE Return

In a new interview, CM Punk has shared a behind-the-scenes story from the week after his return to WWE, revealing a pivotal moment with Paul “Triple H” Levesque where his script was ripped up and thrown away.

Speaking with Sportsbible.com, Punk described the scene on his first Raw back after Survivor Series 2023. After a match ran long and cut his promo time, he was running around backstage trying to edit his script, which caused a stir.

“I remember I was running around with a piece of paper in my hand that had whatever I was supposed to say… and then Triple H gets up and he comes up to me. He goes, ‘what are you doing, man? You’re freaking everybody out,’” Punk recalled. “He’s like, ‘Nobody here has ever seen you hold a script in your hand and read it.’”

Punk explained that because he was new again, he was trying not to “step on anybody’s toes.” That’s when Triple H gave him some direct and liberating advice.

“He grabbed the piece of paper and he crumpled it up and he threw it out. And he was just like, ‘You’re CM Punk.’ He’s like, ‘Just go out there and talk to the people,’” Punk said. “And I was just like, ‘Right.’ And that’s what I needed to hear… He’s just like, ‘No, you don’t got to do that. Just go be you. That’s why you’re here.’”

This story highlights the positive and trusting working relationship that has developed between Punk and Triple H since the former’s return. That relationship has quickly led Punk back to the main event scene, as he is now scheduled to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at the SummerSlam premium live event on August 2nd and 3rd.