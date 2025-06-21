CM Punk: Lying About Me on TV Doesn’t Make It True

On the June 20, WWE SmackDown, John Cena delivered a ‘pipebomb’ on CM Punk, 14 years after Punk’s iconic promo sat atop the Raw stage in 2011. While John said plenty, only one comment rang true, according to Punk, as he told those at the SummerSlam kick-off event:

“John said one true real thing last night and that’s that he’s jealous of me and it doesn’t seem to make any sense because he’s the greatest of all time right? 17-time world champion… The big difference between Randy and John is Randy didn’t sell his soul to The Rock.”

Punk took issue with what Cena had to say, but also shared that the dishonesty shared by John isn’t that of the ‘Unseen Seventeen’ alone. In what some fans online believe was a nod to Punk’s AEW tenure and issue with the Young Bucks, he added:

“Just because people come out on television and lie about me, it doesn’t make it true.”

Punk will battle Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Night of Champions, in perhaps the final showdown between the two. It remains to be seen if Punk can take the gold or if John’s vow to ‘ruin wrestling’ will survive his trip to Riyadh.