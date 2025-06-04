CM Punk Reveals True Meaning Behind Iconic Pepsi Tattoo

CM Punk has finally set the record straight on the origin and significance of his iconic Pepsi logo tattoo. He shared the story on the June 4, 2025, episode of WWE Tattooed, revealing it runs much deeper than a simple beverage preference.

Punk acknowledged the tattoo has “gotten the most attention” over time. He explained its roots trace back to hardcore punk band Minor Threat and guitarist Brian Baker.

“The story with the Pepsi Tattoo is there is a band called Minor Threat… that’s widely known to have started the straight edge subculture,” Punk stated. “And the guitarist Brian Baker was asked in an interview I read while I was in detention, ‘Do you have a Coca-Cola tattoo? Why do you have a Coca-Cola tattoo?’ And his response is, ‘I like Coca-Cola.’”

This straightforward, anti-establishment answer resonated deeply with a young Punk. “And I was that’s just punk rock right there… I don’t like Coke. I like Pepsi. I’m a Midwest kid at heart. So I got a Pepsi tattoo.”

Punk made it clear that the logo symbolizes his identity. “That tattoo represents me being straight edge, and that’s really it,” he said. “It seems silly to put a corporate logo on yourself, but it really has a deeper meaning and it means so much more to me than just soft drink.”