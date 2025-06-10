Watch: Trailer For New CM Punk Project Premiering This Week

The trailer for a new CM Punk acting project has been revealed.

The SyFy channel recently released the trailer for their new murder mystery series featuring the WWE star, though the show comes with a twist.

The series titled Revival is set in a small town where deceased people start getting resurrected and return to their previous lives as if they were never dead.

The show featuring Melanie Scrofano in the lead role as local police officer Dana Cypress premiers this Thursday 6/12 at 10 PM Eastern. You can check out the trailer featuring CM Punk towards the end below:

The Straight Edge star is set for a big match on WWE TV in coming weeks as well. This comes after the former world champion interrupted the promo of his arch rival and 17-time world champion John Cena during this Monday’s Raw.

John was raving about R-Truth who cost him his Money In The Bank match, while Punk cut a passionate promo about their history together. The Chicago native then told Cena to pick a date for a match between the two where Punk would take the WWE title from him.

The former AEW star tried challenging him for the title match at the Red Branded Show itself but John Cena told CM Punk that he’s going to have to follow him to Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia if he wants the title shot. The bout which would be Punk’s first match in the country was later made official.