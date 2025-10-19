CM Punk, Rhea Ripley & Raquel Rodriguez End Japan Tour With Matching Tattoos

WWE’s recent tour of Japan will be an experience CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez will never forget as the trio ended the tour with matching ink. On Instagram, Ripley shared some photos of the tour and revealed that the three got matching tattoos featuring a Sumo wrestler. The text underneath the ink reads ‘October 18,’ marking the final night of the tour.

The tour saw all three Superstars compete on both nights. On Night One, Rodriguez challenged Stephanie Vaquer while Ripley and IYO SKY faced the Kabuki Warriors. The show’s main event saw Punk earn a disqualification win over Dominik Mysterio. The second night saw Ripley and Rodriguez (alongside SKY) challenge Vaquer, while Punk teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura against Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker.

Rhea Ripley left Japan with more than new ink, as she suffered a broken nose during the second night of the tour. On social media, Ripley has shared photos of her bruised and bloodied face, though this clearly did little to dampen her experience in Japan.

Japn is a country rich in wrestling history, and fans in the country were treated to some of WWE’s top Superstars. For Punk, Ripley, and Rodriguez, their time in Asia will follow them for the rest of their days.