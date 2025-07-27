CM Punk, Roman Reigns Set for SummerSlam Go-Home WWE Raw

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced a stacked lineup for this Monday’s SummerSlam go-home episode of WWE Raw, emanating live from Detroit, Michigan on Netflix.

The July 28 broadcast will feature live appearances from three of WWE’s biggest stars: WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, “The Best in the World” CM Punk, and “OTC1” Roman Reigns. With SummerSlam 2025 just days away, these appearances promise to deliver significant momentum heading into “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Championship Match Headlines Card

The evening’s main championship attraction features LWO challenging Judgment Day for the WWE Tag Team Championships. This match carries significant implications as both factions look to establish dominance heading into SummerSlam weekend.

The Judgment Day defends the World Tag Team Championship against the LWO tomorrow night on #WWERaw!



? DETROIT

?? https://t.co/ei15juSRAh pic.twitter.com/pTd6OtDeT0 — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2025

Additionally, “Main Event” Jey Uso will square off against “Big” Bronson Reed in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter between two powerhouse performers.

Women’s Division Takes Center Stage

The women’s division will be prominently featured with a massive eight-woman tag team match. The contest will pit Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella against the team of Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven.

This showcase match highlights the depth and talent of WWE’s women’s roster while potentially setting up storylines that could extend into SummerSlam and beyond. With such a diverse mix of competitors, fans can expect high-energy action and potential surprises.

Monday’s Raw from Detroit promises to deliver the excitement and star power befitting a SummerSlam go-home show, with championship gold on the line and WWE’s top talent making their presence felt.