CM Punk Set To Compete At Monday’s Raw

CM Punk will be competing on Raw.

The May 30 episode of SmackDown featured two more Money In The Bank qualifying bouts in which Naomi and Andrade qualified for their respective ladder matches at the upcoming PPV.

After this, WWE announced the final MITB qualifying match on the men’s side for this Monday’s episode of Raw, featuring the Straight Edge Star. The former World Champion will be going up against AJ Styles and El Grande Americano for an opportunity to win the briefcase.

This won’t be the only thing CM Punk will be doing at the show, as he will also be addressing Seth Rollins and his new faction in the opening segment of the 6/2 Raw.

The last qualifying match on the Women’s side has also been announced. This comes after the company confirmed earlier today that Stephanie Vaquer has joined the Raw brand after dropping the NXT Women’s title this Tuesday.

Vaquer has since been announced for a similar triple threat, also featuring Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile on the Red Branded Show.

Apart from Andrade, Solo Sikoa, L.A. Knight, Penta, and Seth Rollins have qualified for the MITB match on the men’s side. On the women’s side, Naomi is joined by Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia in the list of stars confirmed for the PPV on June 7.