Seth Rollins Confronts CM Punk at WWE Fanatics Fest

John Cena and CM Punk will battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, a match Mr Money in the Bank Seth Rollins will no doubt be watching closely. While Rollins could come to blows with Punk in mere days in Riyadh, the pair aren’t waiting for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Punk appeared at WWE Fanatics Fest this week, giving fan an exciting up-close and personal look at his personality. As Punk excited the crowd, Rollins emerged and got in the face of his nemesis. The two traded barbs and shoves before being separated.

SETH ROLLINS AND CM PUNK WERE ABOUT TO THROW HANDS AT FANATICS FEST pic.twitter.com/vxKr0n4TIa — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 21, 2025

Rollins and Punk have been at odds long before the latter’s return to WWE in November 2023. Since then, the pair have traded wins with Rollins emerging on top at WrestleMania 41: Saturday. While Punk’s focus right now is on John Cena, a showdown with Rollins appears to be inevitable.