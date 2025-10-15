CM Punk Slams Those Who Wait At Airports & Hotels: You Are A Stalker!

WWE Superstar CM Punk has once again reminded fans of the importance of privacy with a strongly worded message on social media. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Punk made clear that those who lurk around waiting to accost wrestlers are no better than stalkers.

“We unfortunately have to have this conversation again. Do not turn up at airports. Do not show up at hotels. I cannot believe I have to say this. DO NOT FOLLOW PEOPLE. You’ve repeatedly been politely told no, respect it. You are not a fan, you are a stalker and will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people.”

It’s unclear if a specific incident has prompted this message from Punk, but this is not his first time speaking on the matter. In 2024, Punk called out fans waiting at airports for autographs, sharing that they often use their children as ‘shields’ to avoid criticism. Cody Rhodes recently shared that many who wait at airports simply get autographs to sell on for profit.

Punk will mark two years since returning to WWE next month, and has a future World Heavyweight Championship opportunity lined up. While Punk is pleased to represent WWE and appreciates his legion of fans, he has no time for those who take things too far.