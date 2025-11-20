CM Punk Takes Brutal Shot At Logan Paul Ahead Of Survivor Series WarGames

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk took a brutal shot at his Survivor Series WarGames opponent, Logan Paul, suggesting the social media star is the clear outlier on the highly talented heel team.

During his appearance on Mostly Sports With Mark Titus and Brandon Walker, CM Punk analyzed the Men’s WarGames match, where he will team with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) against Paul and his allies.

Punk praised the caliber of the heel team, calling the heel team stacked, but was quick to qualify his compliment. “I mean you talk about Survivor Series and teams. That team’s stacked. It’s got to be all-time. It’s got to be all-time plus Logan Paul,” Punk stated.

Punk then doubled down on the slight, using a backhanded comment to emphasize his point. “There’s a lot there’s a lot of strong, beefy, you know, good-looking men on that team. And Logan Paul,” he added.

WarGames Match Context The Men’s WarGames match, scheduled for Saturday, November 29, in San Diego, California, pits Team Punk/Rhodes/Reigns against Team Paul/The Vision/Lesnar/McIntyre.

The rivalry between Punk and Paul intensified when Paul aligned with The Vision, using brass knuckles to knock out Punk on Raw. It has been widely claimed that Paul was an excellent pick for The Vision, whose tactics and heel character align perfectly with their own vision.