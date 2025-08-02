CM Punk Takes Massive Shots At Seth Rollins And Drew McIntyre

On the eve of his World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam, CM Punk took some major verbal shots at his rivals, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. During an appearance on the SummerSlam kickoff show, Punk dismissed his past feuds as personal and petty, while praising his upcoming bout with GUNTHER as “strictly business.”

When discussing his mindset for the title match, Punk contrasted it with his previous programs. He made it clear he views his past opponents as children who hold onto petty grievances.

“For the first time, I’m staring across the ring from a competitor and it’s not personal — it’s strictly business,” Punk said. “It’s not some crying little pss baby whining about something that happened when they were 16, or mad that I moved their shoes in the locker room back in 2009, or whatever else these infantile little btches complained about when it comes to CM Punk.”

Punk explained that his match against GUNTHER feels different, comparing the focus on pure competition to his famed “Summer of Punk” eras in Ring of Honor and WWE. “Tomorrow night, CM Punk vs. GUNTHER is about competition. It reminds me of the Summer of Punk — 2005 and 2011,” he stated.

Punk’s comments set the stage for his massive championship match tonight on Night One of SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium. He will challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship in what is expected to be one of the main events of the weekend. According to the final betting odds, Punk is a slight favorite to defeat “The Ring General” and capture his first world title since returning to WWE.