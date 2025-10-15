CM Punk Takes Out Dominik Mysterio With Rhea Ripley’s Finisher At WWE Event

Following a televised episode of Monday Night RAW in Australia, WWE held a non-televised live event for the fans in Melbourne. The show featured an Intercontinental Championship match where the titleholder, Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day, defended his gold against CM Punk. The contest was part of WWE’s tour that also included SmackDown and the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The championship match ended in a disqualification when Dominik Mysterio’s stablemates, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, interfered to save his title. The odds were soon evened as Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky made their way to the ring to support CM Punk. The two babyfaces quickly neutralized Rodriguez and Perez, leaving “Dirty” Dom alone to face the consequences.

The post-match action saw Ripley shove Mysterio, causing him to stumble and trip over Iyo Sky. This allowed CM Punk to recover and hit Mysterio with his signature GTS (Go to Sleep) finishing maneuver. However, the humiliation for the Intercontinental Champion was not over, as Punk had more planned for the Melbourne audience.

CM Punk lifted Mysterio and executed Rhea Ripley’s own finishing move, the Riptide. To add to the embarrassment, Punk then pinned Mysterio using Ripley’s signature “pretzel pin.” Punk then motioned for Ripley to make the count, and she obliged, counting to three as the fans cheered for the babyfaces celebrating in the ring.