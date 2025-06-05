CM Punk’s Tattoo Tour: WWE Star Reveals Personal Stories Behind His 52 Pieces of Body Art

CM Punk has transformed his body into a living memoir, and in the latest episode of WWE’s “Tattooed” series, “The Second City Saint” finally opened up about the deeply personal stories behind his extensive ink collection. The nearly 15-minute video reveals how each piece serves as both a tribute and a reminder of the relationships, mentors, and values that have shaped his legendary career.

Family First: The Most Personal Ink

Behind his left ear sits one of Punk’s most meaningful tattoos: the number “31” surrounded by four stars. The number represents his younger sister’s soccer jersey, while the stars symbolize each of his siblings. Notably absent is a fifth star – a painful reminder of his estranged relationship with a brother who embezzled money from their backyard wrestling promotion early in Punk’s career.

“It’s one of those things where family comes first,” Punk explained, touching on how the tattoo keeps his loved ones close even when they’re apart.

Wrestling Legends Immortalized in Ink

Harley Race: The Peacock Tribute

On his left leg, Punk sports a peacock adorned with a crown—a tribute to the late, great Harley Race. The wrestling legend had a profound impact on Punk’s career and philosophy, with Punk often asking himself “What would Harley do?” in moments of doubt.

“Harley was more than just a wrestler to me,” Punk shared. “He was a mentor, and I have stories about drinking shots of milk with him on his birthday. That peacock represents everything he stood for—royalty, strength, and authenticity.”

Ace Steel: Four Aces for a Wrestling Father Figure

The four aces tattooed on Punk’s left arm tell the story of his entry into professional wrestling. They honor Ace Steel, the man who trained him at Steel Dominion Wrestling School in Chicago and helped launch his career.

“I don’t even believe in luck,” Punk noted with characteristic honesty. “Those aces aren’t about gambling—they’re about the man who gave me my shot in this business.”

Chris Candido: “No Gimmicks Needed”

Perhaps the most poignant tribute is the “No Gimmicks Needed” text on his left hand, honoring his late friend Chris Candido, who passed away in 2005. The phrase perfectly encapsulated Candido’s natural wrestling ability and authentic personality.

“Chris didn’t need anything extra to be great,” Punk reflected. “He was just naturally gifted, and that phrase represents everything he was as a performer and as a person.”

Straight Edge Identity Worn Proudly

Punk’s commitment to his straight edge lifestyle is permanently displayed across his body. “DRUG FREE” spans his knuckles, while “Straight Edge” is emblazoned across his abdomen—tattoos that have become synonymous with his wrestling persona.

“These aren’t just words,” Punk emphasized. “They’re my identity. They represent who I am and what I stand for, both in and out of the ring.”

Personal Touches and Beloved Companions

Even his pets earn their place in Punk’s tattoo gallery. A paw print accompanied by a banner spelling “Callee” honors his beloved dog on his left forearm—another example of how Punk uses his body art to keep cherished memories alive.

Punk Rock Roots Run Deep

True to his name, Punk’s musical influences are permanently etched on his skin. The Operation Ivy logo on his left calf pays homage to the influential punk rock band that later evolved into Rancid, with whom Punk eventually became friends.

His love for comic books also shines through with various Marvel references, including Spider-Man imagery integrated into other designs, showcasing his self-described “comic nerd” side.

The Pepsi Story Gets Deeper Context

While explaining his famous Pepsi logo tattoo, Punk provided additional context about its connection to his straight edge beliefs and the punk rock culture that shaped him. The tattoo represents far more than brand loyalty—it’s a symbol of authenticity and staying true to one’s values, inspired by Minor Threat guitarist Brian Baker’s simple honesty about his own Coca-Cola tattoo.

A Canvas of Contradictions

Interestingly, Punk’s “good luck arm” tells a contradictory story. Despite claiming he doesn’t believe in luck, his left arm features a rabbit’s foot, four-leaf clover, horseshoe, and Japanese koi fish—all traditional symbols of good fortune.

“I know it’s contradictory,” Punk acknowledged with a laugh. “But each piece has its own story and meaning beyond just luck.”

The Living Museum Continues

With 52 tattoos covering most of his upper body, Punk’s collection represents nearly three decades of experiences, relationships, and personal growth. From his first piece at age 17 to his most recent additions, each tattoo serves as a chapter in his ongoing story.

“Tattoos are like wearing your heart on your sleeve,” Punk explained. “It’s about showing who you are on the inside by showing it on the outside. Each tattoo should have some deep, deep meaning.”

As Punk continues his WWE return journey, his body art remains a constant reminder of where he’s been and the people who helped shape “The Best in the World.” In a business often criticized for its artificiality, CM Punk’s tattoos stand as permanent proof of what’s real—his relationships, his values, and his unwavering commitment to authenticity.