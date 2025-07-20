CM Punk Thinks WWE Star Is “The Future Of The Business”

As he prepares for his World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam, CM Punk has opened up about his current run in WWE. In a new interview, Punk said that at this stage of his career, every opportunity he gets is “extra credit” and a “dream come true.”

Speaking with ComicBook Nation, Punk reflected on his veteran status and his appreciation for his current position in the company. He noted that working with the top talent in WWE has been a rejuvenating experience.

“Listen, everything I’m doing on screen, on television, wrestling-wise now, it’s like extra credit. It’s a dream come true,” Punk said. “I feel like I don’t know when the roller coaster ride ends for me. I want to squeeze as much out of it as I can. Being able to work with the top talkers, wrestlers, and minds in the industry has just rejuvenated me as a whole.”

Punk singled out his upcoming SummerSlam opponent, GUNTHER, as being at the top of the list of people he wants to work with. He also named Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, and Damian Priest as other talents he has his eye on.

“Just getting able to lace up my boots and lock up with Gunther at this stage in my career is more important to me than anything,” he stated. “Gunther’s at the top of the list of people that I look at as not only the present, they’re definitely the future of the business.”

Punk earned his championship opportunity by winning a number one contender’s gauntlet match on the July 14th episode of Monday Night Raw. His match against GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship is one of the marquee bouts scheduled for the two-night SummerSlam premium live event, which takes place on August 2nd and 3rd at MetLife Stadium.