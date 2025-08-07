CM Punk To Challenge For WWE Intercontinental Title

CM Punk is set to be a major part of WWE’s upcoming tour of the United Kingdom later this month. It was announced today that the former World Heavyweight Champion will be appearing at all five of the scheduled house shows.

The five-date tour will take place from August 23rd to August 28th, with stops in Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, and Cardiff. The tour leads into the Clash in Paris premium live event, which will be held on August 31st.

A different main event is advertised for each stop on the tour. For the opening night in Liverpool on August 23, WWE is advertising that CM Punk will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. For the other four dates, Punk is scheduled to team with Sami Zayn and the luchador Penta to take on The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh in a series of six-man tag team matches.

The tour comes on the heels of a chaotic week for Punk. At SummerSlam, he briefly captured the World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER, only to lose it minutes later when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. On the following episode of Raw, Punk was laid out in a massive brawl involving Rollins, Roman Reigns, and their respective allies. This tour will be his first time back in the ring since those events as he builds towards his next major program.