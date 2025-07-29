CM Punk To Doubters: “I’m Real Good And I’m Going To Rub Your Nose In It”

On the same day that the “WWE: Unreal” docuseries premieres on Netflix, CM Punk has shared his perspective on his current run in WWE. In a new interview, he explained that he no longer gets disappointed by missed opportunities and is “stoked” just to be in the conversation for the company’s top spots.

While speaking with JoBlo Celebrity Access, Punk was asked about the behind-the-scenes discussions revealed in “WWE: Unreal,” where the possibility of him winning the Royal Rumble or main eventing WrestleMania were talked about. He said that hearing his name in the mix is a victory in itself.

“I don’t get disappointed when I hear, like, my name’s in the mix. I’m pretty stoked right now, you know, because there’s a lot of people that think that I shouldn’t be operating at this high level that I am at this age,” Punk said. “And you know, to me, I’m just like, ‘Yeah, I’m real good. I’m real good. And I’m going to rub your nose in it.’”

Punk explained that at this stage of his career, accolades like title wins or main event matches are no longer the primary benchmarks that define his success. Instead, his focus is on delivering consistent, high-quality performances. He was able to check a WrestleMania main event off his list this past April when he competed in a triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Punk will have another opportunity to prove he is still “real good” this coming weekend at the two-night SummerSlam premium live event. He is scheduled to challenge the dominant World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER, in a match that is expected to be one of the main events of the weekend. The match marks Punk’s second opportunity to capture a world championship since his return to WWE.