Watch: CM Punk Pays Tribute To John Cena After MSG Raw Goes Off Air

CM Punk was the center of attention after Raw.

This week’s episode of the Red Branded Show ended on a chaotic note which started with a big brawl between the two men’s WarGames teams.

Brock Lesnar was revealed as the fifth member of the heel team consisting of The Vision, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre towards the ending of the show. The Beast Incarnate took out the team of The Usos, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk upon his first appearance on WWE TV after WrestlePalooza.

He couldn’t stand tall for long, however, as Roman Reigns made a surprise appearance to confirm his own place in the babyface WarGames team. He sent Lesnar crashing with a big Superman punch.

CM Punk After Raw

Bronson Reed tried to brawl with The Tribal Chief next, but he ended up taking a spear through the barricade. Raw finally went off air with the NYPD showing up, as the fight continued all around the ringside.

The heels left after the broadcast, but the faces stuck around. Roman came face-to-face with CM Punk in a tense moment after the show, before the Head of the Table also left the arena.

The Straight Edge star then got on the mic and led the fans into a tribute to John Cena, who made his final appearance on the Monday Night show tonight. Punk finally ended the night by calling for his arch-rival’s music to be played one final time in the legendary Madison Square Garden.