CM Punk On Changes, Triple H & Being Very Good At Wrestling

CM Punk returned to WWE in November 2023 after close to a decade away from the wrestling juggernaut. Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Punk reflected on how his attitude today differs from the CM Punk of old.

“I don’t think I’m fighting for real estate anymore where as early in my career I was always fighting for what I thought was the way to do things. I feel like my role is 100 hundred percent more solidified now.”

While Punk’s desire for things to be done the ‘right way’ (i.e. his way) rubbed many the wrong way early into his WWE career, things are different now. Today, Punk knows his work speaks for itself, and is hardly shy of self-praise.

“It feels weird saying that I’m a living legend, but I’m not sure how else to say it. I’m 46 years old and have been doing this for a very long time. Pardon my French, I’m pretty f*ckin’ good at it.”

One name intrinsic to Punk’s return to WWE is Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, someone who Punk had an issue with for years. Without both men changing their attitudes, Punk’s return would never had happened, something CM Punk doesn’t take lightly.

“Between me and Triple H, there is so much more of an understanding. I’ve advanced in my life to a point where I have the perspective I didn’t have before. For him likewise has advanced in life to where he has experiences and knowledge he didn’t have before. “Me and him, I think we were both on the main roster, and were talented guys. It was more adversarial because we were competition. Now we’re not and are on the same page.”

CM Punk’s more level-headed attitude has kept him incident-free in WWE, in stark contrast to his fiery final year with All Elite Wrestling. Today, Punk is ready to let his work speak for itself, and appreciate that what he does is “pretty f***ing good!”