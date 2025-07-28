CM Punk Urged Roxanne Perez to ‘Stay Off Twitter’

In an era where social media can make or break careers, CM Punk’s mentorship of Roxanne Perez centers on a simple but powerful message: ignore the noise and focus on the dream.

During her appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed the most impactful advice from her “wrestling dad,” emphasizing how Punk’s guidance has shaped her approach to handling criticism and maintaining focus.

“To not look at Twitter and not look at the haters and not listen to any of the hate, you know, because they can be loud sometimes,” Perez shared when asked about Punk’s best piece of advice. “But it’s like we’re up there living our dream and making moments and inspiring people. So, why listen to the hate when I’m doing everything that I’ve ever wanted to do?”

The relationship between wrestling’s “Voice of the Voiceless” and WWE’s youngest champion represents a unique mentorship dynamic that transcends typical backstage relationships. Perez explained how Punk’s intervention came at a crucial time in her career development.

“I think he just saw me on Twitter and he’s like, ‘Don’t be on that.’ I’m like, ‘Okay,’” she recalled with a laugh, demonstrating the direct but caring approach Punk takes to protecting emerging talent from social media pitfalls.

This mentorship philosophy stands in stark contrast to the engagement-driven culture that often consumes professional athletes and entertainers. Punk’s emphasis on mental health and career longevity over online validation reflects lessons learned from his own turbulent relationship with social media and fan criticism.

The advice has clearly resonated with Perez as she navigates her transition from NXT standout to main roster champion, allowing her to maintain focus on in-ring performance while building meaningful connections with audiences through her work rather than online presence.