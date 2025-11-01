CM Punk Wins Vacant World Heavyweight Title

CM Punk’s long road back to the top of WWE finally paid off in Salt Lake City. The “Best in the World” is once again a world champion after defeating Jey Uso in an emotional, hard-hitting main event at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show went down at the Delta Center, where fans knew history would be made.

With Seth Rollins forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to injury, the stage was set for Punk and Uso to battle for the vacant title. Punk earned his spot by winning a number-one contender’s match, while Uso secured his through a 20-man battle royal.

From the moment Jey made his entrance through the crowd, the energy inside the arena was electric. CM Punk followed to a thunderous ovation, and once the bell rang, the two wasted no time trading control in a bout that had the crowd hanging on every move.

Punk took early control, slowing the match down to his pace and working Uso over with submissions. Uso rallied back with a spear and a massive Uso Splash, nearly securing the win before Punk kicked out at two. The action spilled outside, where Jey speared Punk through the barricade, sending fans into a frenzy.

Post Malone, who was seated ringside, was caught on camera reacting in disbelief as both men hit each other with everything in their arsenals. Uso even attempted to use Punk’s own GTS finisher against him, but Punk reversed the momentum, hitting a series of crushing Go To Sleep strikes to finally put Uso down for the three-count.

After the match, Punk clutched the championship to his forehead before raising it high in front of the roaring Salt Lake City crowd. The moment was emotional—years of setbacks, injuries, and controversies all led to this comeback triumph.

The victory marks CM Punk’s seventh world title win and solidifies his return to the top of WWE’s mountain, proving that even after all these years, he can still steal the show.