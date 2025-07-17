CM Punk Reveals Why He Refuses To Work with Wife AJ Lee

Fans may be clamoring for AJ Lee to return, but if that happens, don’t expect her to work alongside her husband CM Punk. Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Punk explained that working on-screen isn’t in the card for himself and his bride.

“There are really two things me and my wife don’t do together. One is to work out and the other is to work together. It’s really the perfect relationship.”

Though this is the couple’s rule now, Punk and Lee worked closely on TV together in 2012. That year AJ would form a romantic interest in Punk, who in his own words, dug “crazy chicks.” Months later, when Punk was a heel, he and AJ would butt heads as Lee was introduced as Raw’s General Manager.

Doing More in Acting?

Both Punk and Lee have appeared in projects outside of the ring, with Punk earning praise for his role in Heels and Girl on the Third Floor. While he doesn’t plan to work with AJ, one name CM Punk is never shy to reach out to over work is Dave Bautista.

“He has been a friend for so long, Dave Bautista. I can reach out to Dave and ask him a million different questions.”

In WWE, Punk is preparing for SummerSlam where he will battle World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. No matter what comes, expect to see plenty of CM Punk on TV, even if his wife won’t be at his side.