Interesting Name Teased As WWE Confirms Saudi Arabia Return With Night of Champions

An interesting name has been teased for WWE’s next trip to Saudi Arabia.

The company confirmed their return to the Middle Eastern country for the Night of Champions 2025 PPV on June 28 during the Backlash PPV this week.

The video package promoting the upcoming show from Riyadh featured top WWE names such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and, very briefly, CM Punk:

Get ready for WWE Night of Champions 2025



? SATURDAY, JUNE 28th

? RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

?? TICKETS AVAILABLE SOON pic.twitter.com/gzEzTxoLi4 — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025

The Straight Edge star in the past had been vocal about WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia. He even blasted The Miz for working the show and taking ‘blood money’ when the A Lister referenced Punk in a 2020 WWE Backstage segment.

CM Punk’s public view about the matter is believed to be the reason why the company did not book him for the 2024 Crown Jewel PPV in October last year, despite being cleared to compete.

The former world champion being featured in the ad for the show marks an interesting change, bringing him even closer to being the perfect company man.

The former AEW star has not been on WWE programming since Raw after Mania when Bron Breakker took out both Punk and Roman Reigns. He is announced to make his return on this Monday’s Raw.

Night of Champions will be WWE’s only Saudi event this year as they are expected to hold three events there in 2026, including the Royal Rumble PPV.