CM Punk Reveals How New Pay Structure Has Affected WWE Locker Room Culture

CM Punk has explained how the changed WWE pay structure has affected the locker room.

The World Champion was asked about the difference between his first world title reign and the current one during his recent interview with Mostly Wrestling podcast. Punk mentioned that he had the desire to prove himself a worthy champion back then, and he feels much more secure in his position now.

When asked if it had to do with the locker room being more competitive in those days, the Straight Edge star explained that everyone wanted to be in the main event because the pay was dependent on your position on the card:

“I mean, the business has radically changed. It was a different place when I signed than when I debuted. And then when I came back like, it’s such a radically different place. The thing with the title too is, it means you made more money. That does not exist anymore.”

It’s Good And Bad: CM Punk

Elsewhere in the interview, CM Punk mentioned that back in his first run with the promotion, the locker room was more like a high school filled with a lot of mean-spirited people. Things are more business-oriented today with talents being able to celebrate each other’s victories.

The 47-year-old explained that there are still talents who have that competitive nature, but everyone gets paid a set amount, irrespective of where they’re placed on a show. So now he doesn’t care if he opens an event cause then he can just enjoy the rest of the night:

“It’s good and bad. Like we all make more money now, which is thumbs up. But we, — like, my paycheck was always predicated on how many people were in the building. So I was driven towards ticket sales and the business of it. And when you’re in the main events, you got paid more money. And now, everyone’s just kind of on salary. So I think that’s good and bad. It’s good for the boys. But also, I feel there’s not the same ambition. I always wanted to be in the main event because it got me more money. And now I think it’s — now I don’t care if I’m the opening match, because I’m still gonna make the same. And I can shower and watch the show.”

