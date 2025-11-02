CM Punk Set for WWE Raw as New World Champion, Full Lineup Revealed

WWE Raw returns this Monday, November 3, with a high-stakes episode from the Rio Rancho Event Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The show features major championship action and begins the fallout from a dramatic Saturday Night’s Main Event that saw significant title changes and set the stage for Survivor Series: WarGames.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1985015289122365580

CM Punk’s First Appearance as World Heavyweight Champion

After capturing the vacant World Heavyweight Championship in a hard-fought battle against Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event, CM Punk will appear on Raw as champion for the first time. Expect major storyline developments as Punk addresses the WWE Universe and potential challengers emerge.

World Tag Team Championship Rematch

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, the newly crowned WWE World Tag Team Champions, put their titles on the line in a rematch against former champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. Both teams look to set the tone for the tag division as the road to Survivor Series heats up.

Women’s Tag Action: Vaquer & Bella vs. Perez & Rodriguez

Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella team up to face Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a marquee women’s tag team bout. This match continues recent rivalries and further intensifies the competitive women’s tag scene on Raw.

Other Advertised Talent

The star-studded lineup also includes Jey Uso, LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, all expected to play a role on a packed card.

Event Info

Location: Rio Rancho Event Center, Rio Rancho, NM

Streaming: Live on Netflix, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Stay tuned to SEScoops for full coverage, results, and analysis following this week’s WWE Raw.